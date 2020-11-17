Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in James Smith Cree Nation
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 10:56AM CST
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a health care worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
SASKATOON -- Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in James Smith Cree Nation.
The declaration comes after an increasing number of confirmed cases and evidence of community transmission, the health authority said in a media release.
Contact tracing investigation is underway, NITHA said.
The authority said it is working with the community's health team, tribal councils and other partners to contain the outbreak.