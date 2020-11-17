SASKATOON -- Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in James Smith Cree Nation.

The declaration comes after an increasing number of confirmed cases and evidence of community transmission, the health authority said in a media release.

Contact tracing investigation is underway, NITHA said.

The authority said it is working with the community's health team, tribal councils and other partners to contain the outbreak.