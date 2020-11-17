SASKATOON -- After two people tested positive for COVID-19, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation is closing public buildings and restricting access to the community.

"It is our understanding that the individuals work off-reserve and were in Canoe Lake over the weekend," Chief Francis Iron wrote in a letter to the community shared on Facebook.

"The families of the (band) members have been notified and have been instructed to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. Proactive measures will be in place for 14 days. Our nursing staff has been informed and contact tracing measures have begun," Iron said.

In response to the potential spread of COVID-19, Iron said many facilities will be closed to the public including the community's band office, arena and Miksiw school — with students moving to online learning.

Iron said access to the community will be limited, with no one from off-reserve allowed in. Only Jans Bay and Cole Bay residents will be permitted to enter for basic needs.

"During this time we need to support one another, especially those affected," Iron said, adding that food packages will be prepared and delivered to the families.