SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Oliver Lodge Special Care home in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

According to an update posted on the care home's website, all residents in the building are in isolation in their rooms.

It is believed the outbreak only affects the facility's second floor and all residents on the second and third floors will be tested for the illness.

As results are returned, the care home said it will be informing residents' families and caregivers of their status.

"You will be contacted if there are any changes in your loved one’s condition," the website says.

Olive Lodge also said staff will be cohorted to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The home had no cases as of Nov. 20, according to a letter to families.

According to information provided on the care home's website, 139 long-term care residents live there. The home is also attached to a 69-suite seniors wing.

In total, seven similar facilities in the city have ongoing outbreaks.

They include:

Nov. 24 Oliver Lodge special care home

Nov. 20 Lutheran Sunset Home affiliate long-term care home

Nov. 17 Luther Special Care Home

Nov. 13 Ilarion Residence assisted living facility

Nov. 9 Rehoboth Elder Care personal care home

Nov. 9 Edward Manor group home

Nov. 5 Ranch Ehrlo Society group home

An outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

The province reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon on Tuesday.