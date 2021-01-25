SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ecole Forest Grove School Sunday, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

The school division said students and staff have been notified about the outbreak and classes will continue as scheduled.

To date, Ecole Forest Grove School has had four positive COVID-19 cases, with the most recent reported on Jan. 17. One classroom remains in isolation, according to the school division. An outbreak was declared at the school on Dec. 8 but was lifted on Jan. 9.

This weekend the school division has had four positive cases in four schools – two at Centennial Collegiate and one each at Holliston School, Mount Royal Collegiate and North Park Wilson School.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 195 positive cases at 47 schools and the school division office.