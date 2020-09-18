SASKATOON -- Six of the 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon reported Friday are due to an outbreak at Brandt Industries.

The remaining cases are linked to known cases that are being tracked by public health officials, according to a news release.

Saskatoon is also the site of the only other current outbreak in the province, at Centre Educatif Felix Le Chat day care.

The Brandt Industries outbreak was declared Thursday, while the Felix Le Chat outbreak was declared Monday.

An outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan reported a total of 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Five people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.