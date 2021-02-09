Advertisement
COVID-19 exposure warning at Saskatoon restaurant
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the Greek House Family Restaurant and Dion’s Lounge.
A person or persons attended the restaurant while infectious from Feb. 2 to 7, according to a news release.
Anyone who was there during the specified dates must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure.
“Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop or have had symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the release said.