SASKATOON -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Warman High School.

On Oct. 14, the Prairie Spirit School Division issued a media release, informing the public that officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive in an individual at the high school. The school division said communication has been shared with the specific classroom and cohort, as well as the school community. The division said the SHA has begun contact tracing.

The school division did not elude to any classes being cancelled as a result of this positive case.