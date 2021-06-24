SASKATOON -- As the school year winds down, a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Bishop Roborecki School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of the case on Wednesday, according to a news release from the division.

GSCS is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, the school division said.

The SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.

Thursday marks the end of the school year for GSCS as well as Saskatoon Public Schools.