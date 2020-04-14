SASKATOON -- This year's Saskatoon Fringe Festival has been cancelled.

"This was not a decision that was made lightly as we are aware of the impact that this cancellation will have not only on our community, but on the theatre artists who rely on the Festival to generate income,” 25th Street Theatre Board of Directors executive director Anita Smith said in a news release.

The curtains have closed on the 2020 Saskatoon Fringe Festival. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Saskatoon Fringe Festival for the 2020 season. Read More: https://t.co/cHrEWCogN4

We'll see you all soon for more #fringeing pic.twitter.com/TSyy8xuygQ — Saskatoon Fringe Festival (@SaskatoonFringe) April 14, 2020

Ten other festivals that are also part of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals have cancelled as well.

All theatre artists who were scheduled to participate in the 2020 Saskatoon Fringe Festival will be given the option to defer their space to the 2021 Saskatoon Fringe Festival or receive a full refund of their registration fee, the group says. The same will apply to artisan and food vendors.

The festival was scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 8.