Corman Park councillors have approved a seed cleaning plant proposed to be built in the area, despite protest from some residents in the rural municipality.

Council voted 7-2 in favour of the industrial plant at a meeting Monday.

The vote was the second time the council has approved plans to build the 40-acre piece of land just off Highway 12.

The first decision generated backlash from area farmers and acreage owners worried about excessive dust and noise, dangerous heavy-truck traffic and a decrease in nearby property value. The group went before the North Corman District Development Appeals Board, but their plea to stop the construction was rejected. They then appealed the decision at the provincial level, which they won.

Kathy Wruck, who was one of more than a dozen residents against the plant on hand for the vote Monday, said the group will again appeal council’s approval, if a way to appeal exists.