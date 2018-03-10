Corey Tochor wins Conservative Party Saskatoon-University nomination
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 4:10PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 7:15PM CST
The Conservative Party has chosen Corey Tochor as the nominee for the Saskatoon-University riding.
Members voted for their nominee for the riding at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
Brad Trost previously held the seat for the Conservatives. Brad Redekopp, a Warman businessman was alsoin the fight for the nomination.
With the loss, Trost will not be able to seek re-election as a Conservative in the next federal election.
