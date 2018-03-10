The Conservative Party has chosen Corey Tochor as the nominee for the Saskatoon-University riding.

Members voted for their nominee for the riding at Prairieland Park on Saturday.

Brad Trost previously held the seat for the Conservatives. Brad Redekopp, a Warman businessman was alsoin the fight for the nomination.

With the loss, Trost will not be able to seek re-election as a Conservative in the next federal election.