SASKATOON -- Four Conservative candidates have been re-elected in northern Saskatchewan.

Gary Vidal has defeated former Saskatchewan NDP MLA Buckley Belanger, who was running for the federal Liberals, to win Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River for the Conservatives.

Randy Hoback was re-elected in Prince Albert; Kelly Block won Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek; and Rosemarie Falk took Battlefords—Lloydminster.

More to come…