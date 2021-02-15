SASKATOON -- When they first got the call, Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation thought maybe the number of bats was off.

"He estimated somewhere between 200 and 400. We were hoping he had overestimated," the rehabilitation centre said in a Facebook post.

The curling rink in Unity is undergoing renovations and a bat removal expert had been called to relocate hundreds of hibernating bats.

What followed was an eight hour day, where a handful of volunteers worked to individually "weigh, examine and hydrate" 386 bats, the post said.

Fortunately, many of the bats were able to resume hibernation inside bins stored in a temperature-controlled basement.

"Those that were underweight are being kept with us and getting fed every day until they fatten up enough to last a few more months in hibernation."

The remaining bats, nearly 75 of them that were underweight, are being fed by hand— a task the organization said can take up to six hours daily.

"Only volunteers with pre-exposure rabies shots are allowed to handle the bats, which limits who can do this work."

The rescue effort has also resulted in added expenses, according to the non-profit rehabilitation centre.

"This has been completely overwhelming for us, with a huge jump in our mealworm costs, and putting many other projects on the back burner," the post said.

However, the centre applauded the town for its efforts to have the bats relocated and emphasized the importance of protecting the animals.

"The bats need us. And we need bats to survive on this planet."