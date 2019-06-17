Saskatoon’s Governance and Priorities Committee voted Monday in favour of having city administration come up with a lower property tax hike plan.

The city’s financial staff recommended a 3.94 per cent increase for 2020 and a 4.17 per cent hike for 2021.

“The rates they’re proposing are a little bit higher than what the residents are willing to accept,” Coun. Randy Donauer said.

A tied vote defeated administration’s recommended tax hike figures, known as Option Two.

In a 7-1 vote, councillors voted in favour of Option One – having property taxes increase by less than four per cent.

Coun. Sarina Gersher was the only councillor who voted against the Option One idea. She said there was no clear plan about what would have to be cut to achieve a lower hike.

The increased property tax will go towards maintaining existing city services and implementing the curbside organics program, according to Monday’s governance and priorities committee meeting agenda.

The figures are not yet finalized, and will be next discussed in an August meeting.

This year, property taxes increased 4.4 per cent.