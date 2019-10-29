Firefighters were called to a condo building for a possible rooftop fire, but the alleged flames were actually Christmas lights and chimney smoke.

The Saskatoon Fire Department told CTV News it got a call from a neighbour about flames coming from the roof of a condo building on Spadina Crescent and 24th Street.

The fire was deemed a false alarm when crews arrived Monday at around 7 p.m.

The Battalion Chief said the combination of red Christmas lights and chimney smoke perhaps looked like a fire to the caller.

The call came in just an hour after a large breaker had failed at Midtown Plaza, leading to an evacuation and power outage at the mall.