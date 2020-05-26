SASKATOON -- A documentary on the death of Colten Boushie has won a Canadian Screen Award.

"Nipawistamasowin: we will stand up" followed the Boushie family after Colten was shot by Gerald Stanley on his farm near Biggar in 2016.

The film raises questions about systemic racism in Canada's justice system.

On Monday it won Best Feature Length Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Stanley was acquitted in the shooting death of Boushie in 2018, leading to calls for change in the justice system.