Colten Boushie documentary wins Canadian Screen Award
Krissa Baptiste holds a picture of her cousin of Colten Boushie, during a lunch recess on the day of closing arguments in the trial of Gerald Stanley, the farmer accused of killing 22-year-old Indigenous man Colten Boushie, in Battleford, Sask. on Thursday, February 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
SASKATOON -- A documentary on the death of Colten Boushie has won a Canadian Screen Award.
"Nipawistamasowin: we will stand up" followed the Boushie family after Colten was shot by Gerald Stanley on his farm near Biggar in 2016.
- 'Tore my world apart:' Indigenous Bar Association to honour Colten Boushie
- Saskatoon documentary-play tackles race relations during the Gerald Stanley murder trial
- 'Time did not heal': Colten Boushie's mother still looks for relief
The film raises questions about systemic racism in Canada's justice system.
On Monday it won Best Feature Length Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Stanley was acquitted in the shooting death of Boushie in 2018, leading to calls for change in the justice system.