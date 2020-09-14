SASKATOON -- Police seized drugs, cash weapons and ammunition after a drug trafficking investigation in North Battleford, according to RCMP.

On Sept. 10, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block 96th Street, RCMP said in a news release.

Police found 276 grams of cocaine, one kilogram of marijuana, four grams of MDMA and other illicit drugs, and $6,0000 cash, police say.

A prohibited handgun, 200 rounds of ammunition as well as several other weapons were also found, according to the release.

Two people were arrested at the home and were subsequently charged.

Tyson Goller, 33, of North Battleford and Danielle Becker, 36, of Saskatoon face several drug and weapons charges.

The are scheduled to appear Oct. 26 at North Battleford Provincial Court.