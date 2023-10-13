Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust

Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop near Maidstone this summer.

As part of an on-going investigation with Alberta RCMP's Serious and Organized Crime Unit, Saskatchewan RCMP's Roving Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone on June 1 and arrested both men inside, according to a news release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers seized four "large bags" containing 90 kilograms of meth and 65 kilograms of cocaine with a combined value of roughly $4 million. RCMP say the purity level of the meth seized was "as high as 100 per cent," while the cocaine had purity levels as high as 86 per cent.

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our RCMP officers. It’s the sheer dedication and hard work from units - like our Roving Traffic Unit in this instance - that ensures dangerous drugs are taken off the streets – reaffirming our top priority of keeping the public safe,” Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said in a news release.

“This is also another great example of how the RCMP’s work is not limited by our borders and we can pull resources from all provinces to get the job done.”

Two Edmonton men -- Sahilpreet Grewal, 19, and Parminder Singh, 20, were arrested on June 2 and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

"This investigation is an excellent demonstration of what can be achieved through agency collaboration. By working together, the RCMP and our partner agencies prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine from entering our communities and potentially causing numerous accidental overdoses,” Supt. Sean Boser, the officer in charge of federal policing, said in the news release.

RCMP say the complexity of the investigation played a part in delaying sharing any details or images.

Grewal and Singh are scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Oct. 16