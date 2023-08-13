Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference outside West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London