Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say

One man has been charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.

Investigators with the street crime section of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed several illegal drug transactions were taking place in the area of the 1600 block of 37th Street West, according to an SPS news release.

On Aug. 3, at around 8:45 p.m., police witnessed an illicit drug deal in the area. Following the incident – police pulled the suspect over on Circle Drive near 33rd Street West.

The 26-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested without incident. Police seized cash and an edged weapon during the stop.

30 minutes later – SPS executed a search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of 37th Street West.

In the home, police found pre-packaged cocaine, hydromorphone tablets, cash, drug paraphernalia and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

As a result – the suspect faces five charges including possession of a dangerous weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and hydromorphone.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.