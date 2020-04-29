SASKATOON -- Four new cases of COVID-19 in Lloydminster have been linked to a cluster based in Lloydminster Hospital, according to the province.

Thirteen cases have been identified, including five health care workers and eight patients, and transmission has occurred in the hospital setting, according to a news release. As of April 29, the patients are being organized in separate units in Lloydminster Hospital.

COVID-19 patients will still be admitted to Lloydminster Hospital. Non-COVID-19 patients requiring admission may be diverted to another hospital, the province says.

Key emergency department, emergency surgical and obstetrical services remain available at Lloydminster Hospital, though that may change based on the ongoing risk assessment by public health officials.

All health care workers who have been identified as close contacts with a confirmed case are being tested as the contact investigation continues, the province says.