Closing arguments begin at adult sentencing hearing for teen who killed baby
Nikosis Jace Cantre (File Photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 10:38AM CST
Warning: This story contains graphic details
Lawyers are delivering their closing arguments Friday on the final day of a hearing to determine if a teen who killed a six-week-old baby will be sentenced as an adult.
The teen, who is 18 years old but was 16 when she killed Nikosis Jace Cantre in July of last year, can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
She pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. An agreed statement of facts in the case states the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen beat him while she was given a place to stay by strangers.
The baby’s family shared victim impact statements in court Thursday.
Angelina Irinici has been covering the hearing:
