Classes at St. Frances School resume Wednesday
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 5:20AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 6:04AM CST
Classes at St. Frances School will resume Wednesday. The school was closed Tuesday, March 13 following a water main break in the area.
The school will be under a drinking water advisory. Water will be made available, and students are encouraged to bring a filled water bottle to school with them.
Buses will run as regularly scheduled.
