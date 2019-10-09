City offering special bus service for Luke Combs fans
In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Luke Combs arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Combs took to social media to express his sadness after the mass shooting on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He performed earlier in the evening. (Sanford Myers / Invision / AP)
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 9:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit is offering fans of country music star Luke Combs a number of options to get to his performance at Sasktel Centre Thursday night.
Transit is offering direct bus service to the show from a designated special events stop located downtown at the intersection of 23rd Street and 2nd Avenue.
The special buses will be running at the following times:
- 5:45 p.m
- 6:05 p.m.
- 6:25 p.m.
- 6:45 p.m.
- 7:05 p.m.
The regular bus fare of $3.00 applies and fans will be dropped off after the show at the downtown bus terminal.