

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit is offering fans of country music star Luke Combs a number of options to get to his performance at Sasktel Centre Thursday night.

Transit is offering direct bus service to the show from a designated special events stop located downtown at the intersection of 23rd Street and 2nd Avenue.

The special buses will be running at the following times:

5:45 p.m

6:05 p.m.

6:25 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

The regular bus fare of $3.00 applies and fans will be dropped off after the show at the downtown bus terminal.