SASKATOON -- The city will be adding two polling locations on election day.

Saskatoon's civic election day was postponed until Friday due to a 30 to 40 cm dump of snow that's still clogging streets in many neighbourhoods.

Originally, when the move to postpone election day was announced — made possible by ministerial order — the city said there would be just five polling stations available, down from the 65 planned for Monday.

Now the city is adding two more locations, at Prairieland Park and Ebenezer Baptist Church .

Unlike traditional election-day polling, voters are free to visit the location they find most convenient rather than a neighbourhood-specific station. Also, mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any location.

Under the current public health order, non-medical masks will be required at all voting locations.

Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday at the following locations: