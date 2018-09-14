

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is looking at implementing new security measures at city hall.

Administration is recommending that visitors to council chambers or committee rooms be subject to a visual bag inspection.

All backpacks, briefcases, purses, packages or other bulky objects could be subject to an inspection.

Items not permitted in council chambers like scissors or chemicals would be put aside and returned to the owner when they leave.

Administration says there have been recent incidents of bags being left unattended in council chambers, and says other municipalities are adopting proactive security measures.

Council will have the final say on the proposed security policy.