Cineplex set to offer free family movies for Community Day

On Saturday November 19, Cineplex theatres around the country – including in Saskatoon – will be offering free movies for their Community Day celebrations.

The event runs from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at Cineplex The Centre on 8th Street and Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP on 2nd Avenue.

Four movies will be screened, including:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

The Spongebob Movie

The Lost City

There will also be $2.50 concessions and every $1 from a concession order will go toward supporting youth programs like BGC Canada.