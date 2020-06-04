Advertisement
Chloe Peters
University of Saskatchewan
"Congratulations to my daughter, Chloe Peters who graduates today with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with High Honours in Classical, Medieval and Renaissance Studies and History and a Certificate in Classical and Medieval Latin from the University of Saskatchewan."
