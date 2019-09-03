

CTV News Saskatoon





Four-legged support will be available to help people in Saskatchewan who have been involved in traumatic events.

Quinn, a Labrador-golden retriever mix, will offer support in a new partnership between the province’s health authority and Gateway Regional Victim Services – which provides support to people affected by crime.

The two-year-old pooch can act as a listening ear to victims with stories of abuse.

"Sometimes the children tell their story to Quinn, and the officers and detectives can use that as testimony, and Quinn can accompany the children to court," said Doreen Slessor, the executive director of Dogs with Wings.

Dogs with Wings is an Alberta-based non-profit organization that trains service dogs.

"He is the perfect fit for the work ahead of him helping to comfort and support those most in need," said Slessor.

"It’s a big job, but not too big for a dog with an even bigger heart.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will fund the program for the next three years.