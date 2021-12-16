Child allegedly approached, grabbed by stranger near Saskatoon school

A child told a teacher he was followed and grabbed by a stranger while walking back to a Saskatoon school following a lunch break.

That's according to a Dec. 10 email sent to parents and caregivers with students attending St. Marguerite School in the city's Parkridge neighbourhood.

The student "was able to get away and did the right thing by immediately reporting this," the letter from principal Katrina Sawchuk said.

The email, which was shared on a neighbourhood community page, goes on to outline safety tips for students.

"This situation reminds us that parents and caregivers should regularly discuss two important safety messages with your children: do not speak to strangers and report suspicious behaviour."

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed to CTV News that officers responded to the 1200 block of McCormack Road on Dec. 10.

"Officers were then able to speak with the student involved, at their residence, but don't have any suspects at this time," an SPS spokesperson said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with video or details regarding this incident to please reach out by calling 306-975-8300 or by visiting police headquarters.

"We’re thankful that the student is safe. It’s always a concern when students report suspicious behaviour, and especially so in the very rare occasion where there’s actually physical contact," Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools spokesperson Derrick Kunz said in a statement.

"The student did everything right by getting away from any potential threat and immediately reporting it to a staff member. This incident really highlights the importance of having a community response to safety, to look out for one another and report things out of the ordinary to a trusted adult. We’re also thankful for our partnership with Saskatoon Police who are responsive and attentive to the needs of the community."