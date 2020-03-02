SASKATOON -- CHEP Good Food is opening two new community markets in the Mayfair neighbourhood in the wake of Safeway’s temporary closure in the area.

The market includes a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as bread, milk, eggs, and other basic pantry items.

The Mayfair Safeway is one of four in the province to be converted into FreshCo. The locations in Market and Confederation malls will also be affected, in addition to Safeway in Regina's Regent Park.

Volunteers from CHEP and from within the Mayfair area will operate the markets at each location, allowing for a community-based shopping experience that brings produce closer to home at a great price, the group says.

The markets accept cash only, and customers are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags to help reduce waste.

The Mayfair community markets will be operated in partnership with Mayfair United Church and Carpenter’s Church and will start March 10. They'll run Tuesdays at Mayfair United Church from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. and Carpenter’s Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

With the addition of the new Mayfair markets, CHEP will be operating a total of nine community markets weekly.