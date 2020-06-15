E.D. Feehan Catholic High School

"Chance, as you think about life after high school, remember that the world is your oyster! Continue to laugh, as laughter is the best medicine for the soul! Don't forget to continue on with your love for hockey, as it was a huge part of your journey! Congratulations Son on your 2020 Graduation! Mom and Dad are so very proud of you! We love you!"

See more Class of 2020 grads