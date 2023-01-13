'Carry those warm feelings': Saskatoon company partners with province to sell merchandise at provincial parks

Saskamper Apparel has agreed to a five-year partnership with the Saskatchewan Government to create merchandise to be sold at the provincial parks.

The deal is worth $450,000, begins in April and runs until 2028.

“We are excited to be working with the parks,” said Saskamper Apparel owner Joshua Turner.

The clothing brand will make specially designed Sask Parks shirts and bunnyhugs.

For those looking to purchase the merchandise it will become available online in April and within stores at 16 provincial parks starting May long weekend.

“ I think it's a matter of wanting to take that experience that people are enjoying from the parks and actually represent that going forward,” said Turner.

“People want to take that experience that they had camping and maybe wear that nice warm, bunnyhug and carry those warm feelings with them for the rest of the year.”

CTV News reached out to the province for a comment but has yet to hear back. The company says over the course of the deal it will look to increase its merchandise to include keychains, cookbooks, coffee mugs and other items.