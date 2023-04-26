Canine catch: Police dog helps find sleeping thief

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged three people after a break and enter at a business on Northridge Drive.

The charges stem from a call police received around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to an SPS Facebook post.

“The caller told SPS communications that they were watching an unknown person going through desks in a front office, from live security cameras,” the post said.

Police said once they gained access to the business, “a K9 warning was all a female suspect needed to give herself up.”

The 17-year-old female has been charged with break and enter to commit mischief, police said.

A male suspect ran eastbound on 44th Street, SPS said.

“The Canine team didn’t take long to close the distance and the male suspect knew he wasn’t going to win the race, giving himself up to officers who took him into custody,” the Facebook post said.

The 31-year-old faces the same charges as the teen as well as possession of break-and-enter tools and breach of probation, SPS said.

As the business and area were being cleaned, SPS said a police service dog “showed a lot of interest in a parked camper.”

“When Police opened the door, a third suspect, completely unrelated to the initial two, was found sound asleep,” they said.

The 37-year-old was awakened, arrested, and charged with breaking and entering to commit mischief.

Police said no canine contact was made in the arrests.