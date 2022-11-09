Canadian government announces net-zero plan for concrete industry

The Canadian government is looking to reduce carbon emissions in cement and concrete manufacturing with its Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne released the document Thursday in Saskatoon. He was joined by Marie Glenn, chair of the board of the Cement Association of Canada (CAC) and vice-president at Ash Grove Cement Inc., and CAC CEO Adam Auer.

“With this partnership, Canada will become a world-leading producer and exporter of low-carbon cement and concrete. This will increase the adoption of low-carbon cement and concrete, leading to more jobs, more growth, and a healthier environment for all Canadians,” Champagne said in a news release.

According government statistics, Canada’s concrete industry contributes $76 billion directly and indirectly to the economy. There are over 1,100 plants across the country, the news release said. Exports of cement to the U.S. increased from $840 million in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2019, according to the government.

There are four cement manufacturing businesses in Saskatchewan, earning about $241.6 million, according to IBIS World.

Cement makes up 1.5 per cent of Canada’s CO2 emissions, the plan aims to cut that by 15 million tonnes by 2030. Further reductions of four million tonnes annually is expected as cement production processes change.

“Decarbonizing concrete is a necessity, and Canada’s cement and concrete industry has demonstrated that it is up to the task,” Glen said. “This roadmap demonstrates our industry’s leadership in CO2 emissions reduction and positions us to achieve our goal of net-zero cement by 2050. But it’s just a start. We look forward to continuing our work with the Government of Canada to implement the priorities identified in the roadmap and to ensure that the right combination of incentives and regulatory policies continues to be put in place for our industry to thrive and succeed in a competitive net-zero global economy.”

The Roadmap was the result of a government-industry collaboration including the Cement Association of Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, members of the federal government and environmental experts, the news release said.

“Canada’s cement and concrete industry is a leader in the fight to stop climate change. While we are steadfast in our commitment to reduce our emissions by 15 million tonnes cumulatively by 2030 and reach true net zero by 2050, we know we can’t do it alone,” Auer said.

“Together with government, we will continue to support the innovation and investment needed on our path to delivering net-zero concrete, while at the same time preserving its properties as a durable, resilient, versatile and cost-effective material. By working together, Canada’s cement and concrete industry will remain competitive throughout the low-carbon transition, delivering emissions reductions while supporting jobs in communities across the country.”