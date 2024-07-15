Canada apologizes for wrongfully labelling Dakota, Lakota as refugees

The Dakota and Lakota First Nations waited 261 years for Monday's apology.

Canada's Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree apologized to the Dakota and Lakota Nations for historically classifying them as American refugees.

The Dakota and Lakota were defeated by the Americans in the 1860s and 1870s, forcing many to move north.

Canada ignored their land titles.

The Dakota and Lakota were not invited to sign treaties and were left out of major agreements — despite their alliance to the Crown in the War of 1812.

"We are sorry," Anandasangaree said on behalf of the government of Canada.

"You were not welcomed by the Crown as cherished allies, but as American Indian refugees. This was wrong. You were allies. You are not refugees."

Sophia Smoke's grandfather died waiting to hear those words.

"All my grandfather ever wanted was the recognition and the apology," the 17-year-old from Dakota Plains First Nation told CTV News.

Smoke said the government's apology is only the beginning, the next generation will continue the fight for justice.

"His roof will be our floor. We will ask for more and we will never stop," Smoke told the crowd of about 650 people.

Anandasangaree said he will be meeting with each Dakota and Lakota First Nation to discuss next steps.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear said discussions about compensation will take place.

"We were given 16 acres per person. On Treaty 6, it's 128 acres per person. We're not asking for more, but there's got to be equality here. And then there's also the loss of the use of that land, and there's all the treaty annuities and benefits that we never received," Bear told CTV News.

The chief said the next meetings will be "critical" to figure out what the apology really means to each First Nation.