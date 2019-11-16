SASKATOON --The New To You Used Bike Sale wrapped up Sunday, with the Bridge City Bicycle Co-op sending 16 people off with refurbished bikes.

“It’s been going good. We’ve sold a lot of bikes already, and we have a lot more left to go.” volunteer Tim Benz said.

Organizers say they were very happy with the traffic they saw coming through their doors, drawing in a lot of new faces to the co-op.

“It’s nice that I get to work in the front and I get to see everyone walking in and greeting them,” 12-year-old volunteer Katlynn Brophy said.

Brophy had the important job of ringing a bicycle bell every time a sale was made, which was met with applause and cheers each of the 16 times it rang throughout the sale.

The sale had more than 40 bikes that the co-op fixed up and gave a new life available to buy.

The money goes back into the cooperative to keep the organization operating.