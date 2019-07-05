

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Saskatoon on Friday.

He took it to Fire Station One to visit his father, Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Schenn.

“It’s still kind of sinking in right now that you’re a Stanley Cup champion. Obviously this is something you dream of as a kid for a long time,” Brayden Schenn said.

He also remembered the support he received from his parents.

“Dad, Mom, huge in my hockey career, just like any other hockey parent. They sacrifice a lot, you know?”

Schenn also stopped by the ACT arena where he grew up playing hockey, and a hospital.

According to the NHL, the Cup is going through eight provinces, seven states, five countries, and close to 40,000 kilometers this summer.