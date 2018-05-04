

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating after a body was found in the South Saskatchewan River on Thursday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department’s water rescue team was taking part in training on the river on Thursday using sonar when they detected an area that they believed warranted further investigation.

The dive rescue team was brought in, and two divers confirmed that there was a body.

The body was brought to the surface around 7 p.m. and removed from the river.