Birds were attacking a kitten in a tree so firefighters in Sask. rescued it

Prince Albert firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten stuck in a tree on Tuesday.

Prince Albert’s deputy fire chief, Alex Paul, said the kitten was being attacked by birds.

“So for the safety of the cat, we decided that we wouldn't leave it there because it wasn't able to get away from the birds quick enough,” he told CTV News.

“It's not our normal practice to rescue cats out of trees. Typically, the kitten climbs a tree and they'll come down if it's left alone.”

He said calls like these can become time-consuming, which is why the department only responds in rare cases.

Photos shared on social media following the rescue show firefighters holding the kitten in a blanket.