Birds found nesting inside Saskatoon Walmart

Some unusual guests were spotted spending time at the Preston Crossing Walmart in Saskatoon — birds had been flying in and touching down on the weekend.

Jan Shadick, executive director with Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation, says birds can be quite opportunistic, meaning if they are spending time indoors it likely isn’t by accident.

“When it’s minus 50 out in Saskatchewan they’re not crazy they’re going to be looking for somewhere warm,” Shadick said.

Shadick says there isn’t much stores can do once the birds have settled in as they are not easily persuaded.

“It’s pretty hard to convince them to leave especially when it’s snowing out or minus 50 out in Saskatchewan,” Shadick said.

While some customers were concerned, others didn’t see it as much of a burden.

Shadick says customers should ignore the birds unless they’re seen on the ground which may be a sign they are unwell.

“They might be starting to get sick or more likely just be really hungry and weak,” Shadick said.

Shadick says birds should be given more credit for learning how to escape the elements.