Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Beauval COVID-19 outbreak over, SHA says
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 5:05PM CST
SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 outbreak in Beauval is over, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
- Saskatchewan NDP calls for amnesty, consistent enforcement of COVID-19 fines
- COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Tuesday, June 2
The outbreak had been declared May 1 after new cases were identified in the Beauval area.
As of Tuesday today no active cases are in the community and no evidence exists of community transmission, the SHA says.
On Tuesday the province announced no new cases of COVID-19, though 33 active cases remain.