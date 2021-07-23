SASKATOON -- Back to Batoche Days 2021 began its virtual cultural heritage celebration of Metis people Thursday.

"We are very close to being able to gather in-person at Back to Batoche, but the health and safety of all citizens still must be our priority,” Métis Nation–Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said in a news release.

“It's for that reason, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan decided to continue with a virtual celebration in 2021. The team has been working hard to enhance the online experience, and we are sure there will be something for everyone."

The event will features music and dancing which will be streamed live online. Fiddle, square dancing and jig competitions are all back as well as the elders lodge and music stages.

New this year is a Metis fashion show and the Food Truck Alley with a unique twist.

Everyone will have a chance to watch cooks prepare traditional Metis dishes from a mystery ingredient list they received.

The virtual celebration began Thursday and runs through Sunday.