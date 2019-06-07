

Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon





Canadian medicinal marijuana company Aurora Cannabis is spending $1.5 million to reinvigorate science infrastructure at its Saskatoon facility.

Ten cannabis cultivation spaces will be dedicated to research and development, making this Aurora’s largest cultivation space for genetics research.

Chief Science Officer Jonathan Page says the improvements will benefit people who require the use of medical marijuana.

“There will be higher levels of CBD which can be used for things like extraction and more efficiency, potentially driving down the price for customers.”

CEO Terry Booth said medical marijuana is safe and benefits those who need it in different situations, including epilepsy, neuropathic pain, end of life care, and arthritis.