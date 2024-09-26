ATV accident leaves one dead on Sask. highway

A 31-year-old man from Black Lake, Saskatchewan was killed after an ATV crash on Highway 905 on Monday.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers received a report of an ATV-related injury on Highway 905 between Black Lake and Stony Rapids.

Arriving officers found an injured man who had been a passenger of the ATV.

Police say he was taken to hospital where he later was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

No other injuries were reported to police.

The driver of the ATV, identified as 30-year-old Jacy Yooya of Black Lake, has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Yooya is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.