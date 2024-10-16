Assault trial for Saskatoon private Chrisitan school director delayed to 2025

The trial for a former director of a Saskatoon private Christian school has been moved to next year.

John Olubobokun, 64, is charged with nine counts of assault with a weapon. It stems from allegations that he assaulted students nearly two decades ago when he was director at Christian Centre Academy.

The school has since undergone some name changes, most recently from Legacy Christian Academy to Valour Academy.

Olubobokun’s trial began in June, where several crown witnesses testified he repeatedly hit them with a wooden paddle.

One witness testified Olubobokun was part of a group, associated with the school and the affiliated church, that showed up at his house to “cast the gay demons” out of him, by hitting him with a wooden paddle and “praying” over him.

Olubobokun’s trial was paused shortly after the crown called its last witness, because his lawyer at the time, Daniel Tangjerd, said defence felt unprepared.

Olubobokun has since fired Tangjerd and hired Nicholas Stooshinoff, but due to client conflict, Stooshinoff withdrew as legal counsel.

His trial was scheduled to resume on October 23, with Ron Piché being the third lawyer to represent him.

On Wednesday, Piché requested an adjournment because, he said, there was an “unusual delay” in getting disclosure from Olubobokun’s previous lawyer.

Saskatoon Provincial Court Judge Lisa Waston said she will “reluctantly” grant the request.

Caitlin Erickson, one of Olubobokun’s alleged victims, said seeing him waste everybody’s time is frustrating.

“We have several alumni that have taken time off work, they've taken vacation days to be present. We have some alumni that were planning on flying in from out of province to watch the remainder of this trial, so it's just frustrating,” she said.

The trial is scheduled to resume on March 11.