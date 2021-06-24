SASKATOON -- As of Thursday, anyone in Saskatchewan over the age of 12 is eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Any person who meets the age requirement can receive their second dose 28 days after their first jab.

The expansion of eligibility comes the same day as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said there will be enough weekly vaccine supply entering the province to administer all outstanding second doses by mid-July.

In a news release, the SHA said more than 47,000 booked appointments will be available for first and second dose immunizations at clinics throughout Saskatchewan.

The health authority also urged residents to take advantage of drive-thru and walk-in clinics or to head to a participating pharmacy.