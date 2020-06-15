Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 99,147 | Active: 29,930 | Recovered: 61,042 | Deceased: 8,175
WATCH LIVE
Stream CTV News for breaking news updates
Advertisement
SASKATOON
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Annalise Quiring
SHARE
Mount Royal Collegiate
See more Class of 2020 grads
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
SARCAN reopens
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
Pittsburgh Pirates
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
Canadian History Ehx
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
Provincial budget day
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
Better Brother Brewing
Air Date: June 14, 2020
false
LIVE NOW: Breaking news coverage from CTV News Channel
Saskatoon Top Stories
18 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 2 in hospital
'Pandemic deficit': Sask. reveals $2.4B in losses with record spending on health
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Monday, June 15
24-year-old woman charged in fatal pedestrian hit and run in northern Sask.
Cost of COVID-19: Sask. forecasts $502M spent on supports, economic stimulus
2 hours early with 80 bags: First customer arrives at Saskatoon SARCAN location on reopening day
More from CTV News Saskatoon
false
Parade for Prince Albert girl who survived attack
Air Date: May 20, 2020
false
How will work change?
Air Date: May 11, 2020
false
Adapting behind the grill
Air Date: May 8, 2020
false
Milgaard's struggle for exoneration
Air Date: January 30, 2020
false
Old computers get new life
Air Date: February 4, 2020
false
Making Sask. weightlifting history
Air Date: January 28, 2020
DON'T MISS
false
Bystanders jump into action to save family trapped in SUV
false
Flair Airlines criticized for a packed flight to Vancouver
false
Ont. allows almost all regions to begin Stage 2 of reopening
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A CERB extension is in the works for those in need: PM
Grocery executives could be called to testify before MPs over ending pandemic pay
UPDATED
UPDATED
'Severe' sentence for U.S.-Canadian man shows Russia using courts as 'political tool': Global Affairs
NEW
NEW
Police investigating ‘disturbing and patently racist' video shared by Montreal teens
Senator calls for RCMP Commissioner Lucki to resign or be fired
Ontario allows almost all regions to reopen restaurants and hair salons – Toronto still excluded
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
CTV News Channel LIVE
Air Date: January 23, 2017
false
SARCAN reopens
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
CTV News Saskatoon at Six for Sunday, June 14, 2020
Air Date: June 14, 2020
false
Better Brother Brewing
Air Date: June 14, 2020
false
'A pivotal moment where there will be changes'
Air Date: June 12, 2020
Most-Read
Humboldt calls local state of emergency as 90 millimetres of rain fall
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Monday, June 15
2 hours early with 80 bags: First customer arrives at Saskatoon SARCAN location on reopening day
Two test positive for COVID-19 after attending Sask. wake, funeral
Twin brothers to open 'dream' brewery after three years of planning