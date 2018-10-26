

CTV Saskatoon





A three-person ambulance crew was taken to hospital with minor injuries after their ambulance was struck by a pickup truck traveling at high speed.

The crew included two paramedics and a paramedic student who was restrained in the back of the ambulance, Medavie Health Services says.

The ambulance was stopped at a red light on Marquis Drive and Highway 12 shortly after 2 a.m. Friday when a truck struck it at high speed.

Saskatoon police say the GMC Sierra reportedly rear-ended the ambulance.

The 23-year-old man driving the truck was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Charges are pending.