Alberta warm front bringing freezing rain to Saskatoon, west central Sask.

The city of Saskatoon is set to receive a dose of freezing rain as a warm front from Alberta approaches west central Saskatchewan.

In an alert issued Wednesday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said residents in Saskatoon as well as many other communities in west central Saskatchewan can expect freezing rain mixed with rain or snow as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.

“Freezing rain will taper off on Thursday morning as the precipitation transitions to snow, which may be heavy at times,” the alert read.

ECCC warned that the alert could be expanded eastward through Thursday evening and overnight.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency explained. “Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.”

Up to date alerts can be found on ECCC’s website.