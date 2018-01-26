

CTV Saskatoon





Less than two years after Alanna Koch took her spot next to Premier Brad Wall at the cabinet table, she’s now hoping to sit at the head.

Koch was the deputy minister to the premier and cabinet secretary up until she announced her candidacy for the Saskatchewan Party leadership. She said she’s ready to become premier.

“I bring a breadth and depth of experience to the table to be the potential next new premier,” Koch said.

The wife and mother of two is the only Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate who’s not currently an elected official, but she emphasizes she is still extensively experienced in politics.

Koch spent nine years as deputy minister of agriculture before taking on the position of Wall’s deputy minister and cabinet secretary in July 2016. She’s served as the head of the Saskatchewan Public Service and has worked on both federal and provincial political campaigns for 30 years.

She and her husband also own and operate a farm in the Edenwold area.

“I’ve been able to, you know, have that combined experience across both private and public sector that I think brings the best to the table with all kinds of qualifications to be the next premier,” Koch said.

She promises she’d review PST on insurance and offer an investment tax credit, if chosen as premier.

“This is something that Saskatchewan is not competitive on. We’re the only jurisdiction in the country that doesn’t have that. I believe it’s vital that we have an investment tax credit to help startups both on the tech and innovation side and, frankly, on the agriculture value-added side as well,” she said.

Koch would be unable to participate in debate in the legislature, if chosen, because she isn’t an elected MLA. She said a focus for her, if she becomes premier, will be winning a seat in a byelection as soon as possible.

Saskatchewan Party members are set to choose a new leader — and provincial premier — on Saturday.